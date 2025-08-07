Young is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

The Mariners will give Cal Raleigh a day off from catching but are keeping his bat in the lineup at designated hitter, so Jorge Polanco will give up his usual DH duties but stay in the starting nine himself by taking over for Young at second base. Young had started in each of Seattle's last six games, going 6-for-17 with a home run, a stolen base, four walks, four RBI and four runs to improve his season-long slash line to .252/.326/.352 over 179 plate appearances.