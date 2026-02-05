Young "would have to struggle mightily to lose his grip on the second-base job," Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

New acquisition Brendan Donovan's primary position has been second base, but he will enter spring training slated to see most of his action in 2026 at third base. Young put up just a .607 OPS in 257 plate appearances during his rookie season, but he is only 22 and the Mariners remain high on his long-term potential. If Young stumbles, Seattle could consider shifting Donovan over to second base and installing Colt Emerson at the hot corner.