Young went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Twins.

The 22-year-old second baseman extended his RBI streak to six games with some late-inning heroics, as he brought home Dominic Canzone with a seventh-inning double before putting Seattle in the lead for good with a two-run single in the top of the ninth. Young's surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .286/.357/.420 through 32 contests with three homers, two steals, 19 RBI and 20 runs.