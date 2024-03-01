Young went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the Mariners' Cactus League loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

The precocious 20-year-old extended his spring hitting streak to three games with his fifth-inning solo shot. The fact Young is enjoying early success against big-league arms this spring isn't necessarily surprising, considering he's done nothing but hit over his first four minor-league stops in his first two professional seasons. Young has slashed .286/.402/.858 across stints ranging from Rookie ball to High-A, complementing those eye-catching figures with equally impressive 14.2 percent and 14.5 percent walk and strikeout rates, respectively. Young likely doesn't have much left to prove at High-A Everett after a productive 48-game stint there last season, so he's almost certainly ticketed to start the campaign at Double-A Arkansas.