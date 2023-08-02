Canzone is starting in left field and batting seventh Wednesday versus the Red Sox.

Acquired from Arizona on Monday in the Paul Sewald trade, Canzone drew the start in right field Tuesday in his Mariners debut and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The 25-year-old posted impressive offensive numbers throughout the Diamondbacks' minor-league system and could potentially carve out a regular role with Seattle as Jarred Kelenic recovers from a fractured foot.