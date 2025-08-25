Canzone (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres but is available off the bench, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Canzone said Monday that he received a cortisone shot in his left wrist a few days ago, which has helped his recovery. Though he'll be held out of the starting nine for a sixth straight contest, the left-handed-hitting Canzone's absence may have more to do with the fact that the Mariners are facing a lefty starter (JP Sears) rather than because of any lingering concern about the health of his wrist. Canzone has slashed .286/.379/.388 with one home run and five RBI in 58 plate appearances since Aug. 1.