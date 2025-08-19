Canzone was removed from Monday's game against the Phillies after being struck by a pitch on his left arm, and X-rays returned negative, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Canzone remained in the game for an inning after being hit by a pitch in the seventh, but he was removed shortly after and sent for further testing. His imaging came back clean, ruling out a fracture. Canzone can be considered day-to-day moving forward.