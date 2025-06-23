Canzone went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Canzone knocked solo shots in the second and sixth innings as part of Seattle's 14-run outburst. He's gone deep three times in 10 games since being promoted from Triple-A Tacoma earlier this month. The 27-year-old is slashing .286/.342/.600 through 38 MLB plate appearances.