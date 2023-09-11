Canzone is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Canzone went just 3-for-23 (.130) over his last six games, so manager Scott Servais decided to hold him out for the second time in as many days. For the second day in a row, Sam Haggerty will cover left field for the Mariners.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Remains hot Sunday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Slugs homer as in-game replacement•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Connects for third homer•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Four hits in win•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: On bench against southpaw•