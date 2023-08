Canzone went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Monday.

Canzone launched an eighth-inning blast that pushed the Mariners' lead to 13-1 at the time and served as his first homer since Aug. 13. The trade-deadline acquisition had broken out for a four-hit effort in Sunday's series finale against the Astros that included a pair of doubles, and following Monday's round-tripper, he's now impressively laced nine of his 20 hits on the season for extra bases.