Canzone (shoulder) started in left field and played five innings during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Reno on Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a double.

Canzone's rehab debut appears to have been a success within its preset parameters, with the 26-year-old logging his first game action since April 14. Canzone is projected for three more games with the Rainiers before activation is considered, and it remains to be seen if he'll be back in Tacoma's lineup Sunday.