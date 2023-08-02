Canzone, traded from the Diamondbacks on Monday, went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Canzone drew the start in right field in his Mariners debut and was able to contribute his fourth major-league extra-base hit. The two-bagger reignited some of the modest momentum the rookie had begun building at the plate prior to the trade, as he'd authored three consecutive two-hit efforts -- two of them during the weekend series against his current team -- before going 0-for-3 in his final game for Arizona on Monday.
