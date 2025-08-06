Canzone went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the White Sox.

The homer was Canzone's first since July 3 against the Royals. He hadn't logged an extra-base hit over his previous 11 games, though he went 7-for-30 (.233) with two RBI and a stolen base in that span. The outfielder is still holding down a starting role in right field despite the recent lack of power. On the year, he's batting .296 with an .851 OPS, seven homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases over 154 plate appearances.