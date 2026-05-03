Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Exiting lineup versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
With the Mariners facing off against a lefty starter (Kris Bubic) for the second time in the series, the left-handed-hitting Canzone will once again exit the starting nine. Rob Refsnyder will replace Canzone as the Mariners' designated hitter.
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