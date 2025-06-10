Canzone went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-4 extra-innings loss versus the Diamondbacks.

Canzone completed the four-run comeback to force extras, swatting his first homer of the year in the ninth inning. The outfielder was on the bench to begin Monday's game, and he's likely to feature as an option versus right-handed pitchers moving forward, though he's not guaranteed a spot in the lineup. Canzone slashed .196/.271/.381 over 188 plate appearances in the majors last year, but he had a strong .296/.360/.564 slash line with 13 homers, 36 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases over 45 games with Triple-A Tacoma prior to his call-up Monday.