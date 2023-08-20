Canzone went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 victory over the Astros.

Canzone had gone just 4-for-26 over his last 10 games before smacking four hits, including a pair of doubles, in Sunday's win over Houston. The 26-year-old Canzone is 10-for-42 (.238) with a .724 OPS since joining the Mariners at the trade deadline. Overall, he's slashing .238/.307/.388 with two homers, 12 runs scored and 10 RBI across 88 plate appearances this season between Seattle and Arizona.