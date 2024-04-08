Canzone went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Brewers.

Canzone left the yard for the second time this season, but it merely cut the Mariners' deficit to 12-4. Sunday was the first start in the early season during which Canzone did not strike out, as the 26-year-old is slashing just .174/.174/.435 with five RBI and a 0:9 BB:K in 23 plate appearances.