Canzone went 4-for-5 with a double and a RBI during Saturday's 15-7 win over the Tigers.

Canzone picked up a season-high four hits Saturday, continuing a pattern of hits coming in bunches for him in July. It's already the third time this month that the 27-year-old has had a game with at least three hits. In his 23 July at-bats, he is slashing .391/.391/.609 for a 1.000 OPS. He's only played 29 games so far this season, so the question remains whether he can continue to deliver these numbers as the year rolls on.