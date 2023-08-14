Canzone went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Canzone's ninth-inning blast tied the game at 3-3, but the Mariners would go on to lose in the 10th anyway. The outfielder has gone 5-for-26 (.192) over eight games since he was traded from Arizona to Seattle in the Paul Sewald deal. Canzone is at a mediocre .219/.275/.375 slash line with two homers, nine RBI, nine runs scored and four doubles over 69 plate appearances across 23 games between the two teams.