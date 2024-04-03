Canzone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
The lefty-hitting Canzone will head to the bench while southpaw Logan Allen takes the hill for Cleveland. The Mariners will call on Dylan Moore to replace Canzone in left field.
