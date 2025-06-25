Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Idle Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Twins, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
After going 5-for-13 with three homers and an additional run scored over his last three starts, Canzone will take a seat Wednesday while Luke Raley starts in right field.
