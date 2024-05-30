Canzone went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over Houston.

Canzone jumped on a four-seamer from Justin Verlander in the bottom of the fifth and sent it into the stands for his fifth home run of the campaign, tying the game at one run apiece. It was the outfielder's second long ball this month, where he's now batting just. 185 (5-for-27) with three RBI and three runs scored. Canzone hasn't recorded multiple hits in a game since April 8 against Toronto.