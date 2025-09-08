Canzone is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Cardinals.

Victor Robles will pick up a third straight start in right field since completing a seven-game suspension, and he's been included in the lineup twice against right-handed starting pitchers. The left-handed-hitting Canzone appears to be fading into a reserve role for the Mariners after he had mostly occupied the strong side of a platoon following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on June 9.