Canzone isn't in Seattle's lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
Canzone will be forced to the bench Tuesday by left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who will start on the mound for the Halos. Dylan Moore, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez will make up the Mariners' outfield while Canzone sits.
