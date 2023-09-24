Canzone isn't in the Mariners' lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Canzone will sit out Sunday's series finale after going 3-for-16 with a homer and four RBI over his last eight games. Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez will start across the outfield with Mike Ford in as the Mariners' DH.
