Canzone isn't in the Mariners' lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Canzone will sit out Sunday's series finale after going 3-for-16 with a homer and four RBI over his last eight games. Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez will start across the outfield with Mike Ford in as the Mariners' DH.