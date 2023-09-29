Canzone remains out of the lineup Friday versus the Rangers.
Canzone is in a 5-for-36 (.139) slump and has now started only one of the Mariners' last seven games. Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez will canvass the outfield Friday as Mike Ford occupies the DH role.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: On bench again Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Not starting Sunday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sitting against lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Prolific effort in Wednesday's win•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sitting Tuesday•