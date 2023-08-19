Canzone will sit against Astros lefty Framber Valdez on Saturday.
All eight of Canzone's starts since joining the Mariners at the deadline have come against right-handers. His .162/.262/.297 line thus far for his new team doesn't make a strong case for an expanded role. Cade Marlowe and Sam Haggerty will handle the outfield corners Saturday.
