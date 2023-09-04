Canzone went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Canzone jump-started a Mariners rally from a 4-0 deficit, leaving the yard for the second consecutive game in the fourth inning with Mike Ford aboard to get Seattle within two. The outfielder has now boosted his average and slugging percentage by 91 and 174 points, respectively, a stretch during which he's posted a .320 average, .946 OPS and eight extra-base hits across 52 plate appearances.