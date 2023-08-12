Canzone will be on the bench against lefty Cole Irvin and the Orioles on Saturday.

Canzone has started against all but one of the righties the Mariners have faced since he came over from Arizona at the deadline, but he's been on the bench against all three lefties who've pitched against his new team. He's gone just 4-for-22 at the plate thus far, so it's easier to envision his playing time going down than up in the near future. Sam Haggerty and Teoscar Hernandez will handle the outfield corners Saturday.