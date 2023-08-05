Canzone is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

The Angels are starting a second straight lefty in Tyler Anderson, and with that, Canzone will remain on the bench. Dylan Moore and Teoscar Hernandez will man the outfield corners as Cal Raleigh serves as the designated hitter. Acquired from the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, Canzone has gone 2-for-11 with a walk, a double and three runs scored to begin his tenure in Seattle.