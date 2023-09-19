Canzone isn't in the Mariners' lineup Tuesday against Oakland.
Canzone will get a day to recollect himself after going 0-for-11 across his last seven games. Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez will start across Seattle's outfield while Mike Ford serves as the DH.
