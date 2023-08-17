Canzone is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City.
The Royals are starting southpaw Angel Zerpa, so the left-handed hitting Canzone will begin this one on the bench. Cade Marlowe and Sam Haggerty will be in the corner outfield spots and Teoscar Hernandez will handle the designated hitter duties.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Hits game-tying blast•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sits against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: On bench versus lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Another start Wednesday•