Canzone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Canzone sat out against a couple lefties over the weekend and now finds himself on the bench against right-hander Yu Darvish. Acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline, Canzone has gone 3-for-18 with two doubles to begin his Mariners career. He will have to contend with Mike Ford and Cade Marlowe for starts against righties down the stretch.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: On bench versus lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Another start Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Doubles in team debut•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Traded to Seattle•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Canzone: Delivers key hit in win•