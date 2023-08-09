Canzone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Canzone sat out against a couple lefties over the weekend and now finds himself on the bench against right-hander Yu Darvish. Acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline, Canzone has gone 3-for-18 with two doubles to begin his Mariners career. He will have to contend with Mike Ford and Cade Marlowe for starts against righties down the stretch.