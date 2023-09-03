Canzone entered Saturday's win over the Mets as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the game in right field, going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.

Canzone's blast with Mike Ford aboard came during his pinch-hit plate appearance and marked his fourth time leaving the yard this season. Three of those round trippers have come during his time with the Mariners, and he's now reached safely in seven of his last eight games overall while slugging four extra-base hits during that span.