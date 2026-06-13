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Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Swats homer No. 10

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Canzone went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 10-2 rout of the Nationals.

The 28-year-old got the nod at DH and launched his first career triple in the second inning before connecting on his 10th homer of the season in the eighth with a solo shot off Paxton Schultz. Canzone has six multi-hit performances in the last 13 games, a stretch in which he's slashing a blistering .436/.463/.949 with nine of his 17 hits going for extra bases, including five home runs.

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