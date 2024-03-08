Canzone went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a Cactus League win over the Angels on Thursday.

He pushed his spring batting average to .231, while the stolen base was his first of the spring. The 26-year-old arrived via trade with the Diamondbacks last season and put in time in the corner outfield spots and designated hitter, but he limped to a .215 average and .248 OBP. However, Canzone was a stellar hitter in the minor leagues and struck out just 17.0 percent of the time with Seattle last season, lending credence to the notion he could be primed for much better production in 2024 now that he has some experience against big-league arms under his belt.