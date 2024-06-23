Canzone went 4-for-5 with a home run, three total runs and two total RBI in Saturday's 9-0 win against the Marlins.

Canzone knocked in a run with a fourth-inning single and added a 415-foot solo homer in the fifth. He finished with a season-high four hits -- in fact, he hadn't even had a three-hit game prior to Saturday. Canzone has shown some intriguing power with seven homers over 119 plate appearances after going deep six times across 182 plate appearance as a rookie last year.