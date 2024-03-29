Canzone will start in left field and bat eighth Friday against the Red Sox.
Canzone was initially set to sit Friday, but he's been inserted back into the starting lineup. The Mariners scratched Mitch Garver for undisclosed reasons, moving Mitch Haniger to DH and Luke Raley to right field. Canzone went 0-for-2 with one strikeout Thursday.
