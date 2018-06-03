Filia is 10-for-23 with two doubles, one home run and eight RBI over his first four games with Double-A Arkansas.

Filia has come off his season-opening 50-game suspension on a mission, going on a jaw-dropping four-game stretch that includes a career-best five-hit night Friday against Frisco. The 25-year-old opened eyes by posting a .408 average in the Arizona Fall League late last year, and he's hit well over .300 in his other pair of prior minor-league stops as well. While he's behind the curve chronologically, Filia could make up some ground and possibly reach the Triple-A level before the end of this season if he continues tearing the cover off the ball consistently.