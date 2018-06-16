Filia has been returned to the Mariners from the Red Sox after failing a physical, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports Friday.

The Red Sox will instead receive cash consideration in exchange for pitcher Roenis Elias, who was dealt to Seattle in April. This comes as a surprise, as Filia was off to a blistering start, with a .426/.508/.537 batting line in 13 games for Double-A Arkansas. No word has yet been released on exactly what Boston's doctors saw. Expect Filia to return to Double-A Arkansas, assuming he won't require a trip to the disabled list.