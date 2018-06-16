Mariners' Eric Filia: Returned to Mariners after failed physical
Filia has been returned to the Mariners from the Red Sox after failing a physical, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports Friday.
The Red Sox will instead receive cash consideration in exchange for pitcher Roenis Elias, who was dealt to Seattle in April. This comes as a surprise, as Filia was off to a blistering start, with a .426/.508/.537 batting line in 13 games for Double-A Arkansas. No word has yet been released on exactly what Boston's doctors saw. Expect Filia to return to Double-A Arkansas, assuming he won't require a trip to the disabled list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...