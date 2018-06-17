Filia, who was returned to the Mariners on Friday after he failed his Red Sox physical, will be assigned to Double-A Arkansas later this month.

Filia had originally been the player to be named later in the Roenis Elias deal, but his failed physical led to the Mariners sending the Red Sox cash instead. The nature of what led to the designation remains a mystery. Filia will have a chance to resume what had been a red-hot season with the Travelers, one that had seen him slash .426/.508/.537 over his first 63 plate appearances.