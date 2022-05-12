Ford is hitting .215/.414/.308 with a homer and four steals across 18 games this year for Single-A Modesto.

That OBP pops off the page, courtesy of his impressive 23.5 percent walk rate, but Ford is also striking out a lot (27.6 percent). The pop he showed in rookie ball last year hasn't materialized so far this season, and it's worth wondering if or when the Mariners will ultimately move him from behind the plate to better take advantage of his speed. All in all, there's a lot of development left to go for last season's No. 12 overall draft pick, but he's got great upside. It'd just be nice to see him start tapping into his power more often.