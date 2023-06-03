Ford has produced a .246 average and .824 OPS across 222 plate appearances over 46 games with High-A Everett thus far this season.

The standout catching prospect hasn't quite performed to the same caliber as during his stints at the Rookie and Single-A levels, but his numbers aren't far behind. Ford has generated 13 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, seven stolen bases, 38 runs and an impressive 47 walks for the AquaSox, with the latter figure playing a sizable role in his elite .429 OPS. Ford has also impressive whittled his strikeout rate down to 18 percent despite the bump up in competition, and while he almost certainly remains multiple seasons away from the big-league level, he's adapted quickly to each move up the organizational ladder thus far.