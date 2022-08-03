Ford has hit .344/.463/.580 with four homers, eight steals and a 24:37 BB:K across his last 34 games for Single-A Modesto.

He opened the season ice cold, so Ford's season-long line still looks good but not great at .266/.412/.423. Nonetheless, the 19-year-old's recent production is far more reflective of the potential he brings to the table. With growing pop and good speed, Ford offers the promise of a tantalizing fantasy package at the catcher position. He's most likely a few years away, though, with his timeline depending on whether the Mariners remain inclined to keep him behind the plate.