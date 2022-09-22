Ford appeared in 104 games for Single-A Modesto in 2022, batting .274/.425/.438 with 11 home runs, 23 steals and an 88:115 BB:K.

The 2021 first-rounder impressed all year long with his plate discipline and baserunning, though he did fall a bit short in the power department. Ford started the season cold, hitting just .196 over his first 38 games, but from June 12 through the end of the campaign, he put up a sparkling .320/.459/.530 line. Look for the 19-year-old backstop to open next season with High-A Everett.