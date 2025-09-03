The Mariners recalled Kowar from Triple-A Tacoma and placed him on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement, retroactive to Aug. 19.

Kowar was sent down to Triple-A in mid-August but hasn't pitched for Tacoma since being demoted. Now dealing with a shoulder issue, the 28-year-old will return to the big-league club to rehab his injury. He'll be eligible to return from the IL as soon as he's healthy, but there's currently no telling how close he is to activation.