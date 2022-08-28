Lamb entered Saturday's loss to the Guardians as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and hit a solo home run in his one plate appearance.

The veteran's blast extended the Mariners' lead to 3-1 at the time, an advantage that seemed fairly secure until the Guardians rallied for three unanswered runs in the eighth inning. Lamb's homer was not only his first since arriving in Seattle, but also since all the way back on July 9 as well. The 31-year-old has seen only sporadic playing time thus far on his new squad, and that figures to continue being the case down the stretch unless injuries dictate otherwise.