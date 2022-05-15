Winker went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's loss against the Mets.

Winker came up big for the Mariners in the seventh inning, belting a three-run shot to right field to tie the score 4-4. However, that was the final run Seattle scored in the game as the Mets pulled out a 5-4 win. Winker batted only .169 in April but has been better in May, hitting .286 with two homers and seven RBI across 49 at-bats.