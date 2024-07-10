The Mariners recalled Clase from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
He's taking the roster spot of the injured Dominic Canzone (groin) and could see some playing time in the outfield with Canzone banged up. Clase has struggled in his brief time with the big club, producing a .406 OPS over 35 plate appearances.
