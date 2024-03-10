Clase is hitting .400 (8-for-20) with two doubles, two RBI, three stolen bases and six runs across 10 Cactus League games.

The 21-year-old's proficiency against big-league arms has been encouraging, even as he's likely to start off the season at Double-A Arkansas following an uneven performance at the plate there over 108 games last season. Clase's speed and stolen-base production have been off the charts throughout his three-year minor-league career -- he's swiped 149 bases (174 attempts) across 250 games. Clase could certainly make it up to Triple-A Tacoma before the end of the 2024 season by displaying more consistent contact at the Double-A level, and he's undeniably making a strong impression ahead of what could be a 2025 big-league debut.